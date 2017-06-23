Kings fan tweets that he’ll ask out his crush if they draft De’Aaron Fox – and so he does

Some of the best love stories have unique beginnings.
One Kings fan on Twitter had his latest romantic pursuit start in response to his team’s first pick in the 2017 NBA draft.
The saga began Monday afternoon. A Twitter user with the handle @jrue_, identified on his profile as “judo jrueskii,” tweeted, “if the Kings draft De’Aaron Fox on Thursday, I'll ask my crush on a date.”
And so after Sacramento did indeed draft Fox with the No. 5 pick Thursday, the Kings official account responded Friday morning:
if the Kings draft De'Aaron Fox on Thursday, I'll ask my crush on a date.— judo jrueskii (@jrue_) June 19, 2017
hey, @SacramentoKings. we did it. shouts out to @swipathefox as well for getting me this date #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/kF4P8CySd9— judo jrueskii (@jrue_) June 23, 2017
Less than two hours later, the @jrue_ tweeted again – this time, screenshots of a text exchange asking his crush out on a date. The crush agreed to lunch next week.
“I’m sorry you had to find out this way but Kings Twitter would never forgive me if I didn’t follow through on this,” he says in one text. “I can’t lose my clout.”
Later in the day, Fox himself replied to @jrue_, “they wanna see us winninnn.’ ”
I owe him one now— judo jrueskii (@jrue_) June 23, 2017
they wanna see us winninnn' https://t.co/lV4l1Ejy76— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 23, 2017
The user has tweeted more than 75,000 times since joining the site in 2010 – and at a glance, most of them are Kings related. His profile says he was born in 1992.
Fox’s response picked up more than 3,000 likes and close to 800 retweets by Friday evening.
