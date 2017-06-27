Matt Barnes pleads guilty in New York nightclub fight

Former Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes pleaded guilty for his involvement in a December nightclub brawl in New York City, but he will not be going to jail, according to TMZ.
Barnes, who just won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, was visiting the Avenue club with former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins when a fight broke out and Barnes bumped a woman near his VIP booth.
Matt Barnes Pleads Guilty In NYC Nightclub Brawl Case, Punished https://t.co/lGsLIg9NQB— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 27, 2017
The woman claimed Barnes choked her. He said he was defending himself.
Barnes is a former Del Campo High School sports star.
TMZ reported that Barnes will spend time doing community service as part of a plea deal in the case. He is due back in court in August for an update on the sentencing, the celebrity and entertainment news site said.
Barnes, 37, appeared in court Tuesday where he formally pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and in exchange he was sentenced to 10 days of community service, TMZ reported.
Prosecutor David Quinn told The New York Post that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office offered the plea bargain in part due to the “multiple un-apprehended individuals involved in the incident.”
Barnes declined to comment to the media, but defense lawyer Alex Spiro said in court that “this fair disposition does not give my client a criminal record,” the Post reported.
A civil lawsuit against Barnes and Cousins is still pending in court.
