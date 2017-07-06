Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph, left, chats with Kings coach Dave Joerger on March 27 at Golden 1 Center. Randolph agreed to join the Kings and will be reunited with his former coach in Memphis.
Sacramento Kings

July 06, 2017 5:52 PM

Zach Randolph is a King now, but his former team still loves him

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

One of the newest Kings is being given some high praise – by his former team.

Zach Randolph, who agreed on a two-year, $24 million deal to come to Sacramento, will have his number 50 retired by the Memphis Grizzlies. The veteran power forward spent his last eight seasons with the team.

In an open letter from the Grizzlies’ front office, Randolph was thanked for his time in Memphis.

“Zach helped establish what it means to play for the Grizzlies on the court and in the community, and in doing so helped forge an identity for our City,” the letter reads. Near the end, it says that “number 50 will never be worn by any other member of the Memphis Grizzlies.”

Randolph’s number will be the first retired by the franchise. He helped the Grizzlies reach the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons.

In Sacramento, he’ll will be reunited with coach Dave Joerger. Randolph, who turns 36 on July 16, will be the oldest player on the Kings’ roster.

 
Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

