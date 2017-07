The Kings entered free agency with nine players having less than two years of NBA experience.

To help remedy that, Sacramento reached a deal with the oldest player in the league.

Vince Carter agreed to a one-year contract worth $8 million Thursday, league sources told The Bee.

Carter, 40, was the 1999 Rookie of the Year and is entering his 20th NBA season. Still, social media seems happy that the veteran is joining the Kings.

