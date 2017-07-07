See Kings' newest faces in first summer league game

The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox reacts after a play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
The Kings’ Georgios Papagiannis, center, tries to get possession of the ball next to Phoenix Suns’ Josh Jackson, left, during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas.
The Kings’ Buddy Hield is fouled by Phoenix Suns’ Davon Reed during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas.
The Kings’ Buddy Hield shoots around Phoenix Suns’ Chris Obekpa during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Phoenix Suns’ Josh Jackson grabs a rebound next to the Kings’ Jack Cooley during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Phoenix Suns’ Josh Jackson shoots in front of the Kings’ Malachi Richardson, right, during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Phoenix Suns' Mike James goes up for a dunk against the Kings during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas.
The Kings’ Jack Cooley, left, fouls Phoenix Suns’ Derrick Jones Jr. during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas.
