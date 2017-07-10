Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox pumps up Monday's duel with Lakers Lonzo Ball

Jason March, the Sacramento Kings' Summer League coach, said on Sunday, July 9, 2017, that rookie guard De'Aaron Fox is ready for play against Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. March said Fox will be facing good players every night in the NBA.
The Sacramento Kings held Harry Giles out of Friday’s summer league game in Las Vegas. Giles tore each ACL while in high school and struggled to work his way back from arthroscopic surgery in October, the second operation on his left knee.
Jason Jones and Ailene Voisin on Thursday, June 29, 2017, analyze pressing questions facing the new-look Sacramento Kings this offseason, including the draft, free agency, De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and how to measure the team's success.