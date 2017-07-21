Kings reportedly renounce draft rights to Dejan Bodiroga. Twitter has a field day.

In the 1995 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings used No. 51 overall pick to draft Dejan Bodiroga, a Euroleague guard.
Bodiroga never came overseas to the play in the NBA, and actually retired from the Euroleague in 2007. But according to Keith Smith, a contributor for realgm.com, the Kings just renounced the 44-year-old’s draft rights on Friday.
In his eight-year career in the Euroleague, Bodiroga averaged 16.7 points per game on 56.7 percent shooting. He also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, according to Basketball Reference.
According to the Bee’s Ailene Voisin, Bodiroga feared that he didn’t have the speed necessary to play in the NBA, so he stayed overseas.
Twitter users clearly had a good time tweeting their reactions to the news:
