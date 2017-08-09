What does a top-10 offseason mean for Kings? This ranking tries to give perspective.

The schedule for the upcoming NBA season has not been released yet, but the Kings seem to be winning the offseason.
Already lauded nationally for their draft class, free-agency moves and even their new uniforms, Sacramento isn’t expected to turn that praise into immediate victories, but multiple league outlets like the team’s direction.
On Monday, longtime NBA analyst David Aldridge joined the mix.
Compiling his list of offseason rankings, Aldridge put the Kings eighth overall, five spots better than last season.
This is the second time the Kings have made his top 10. They were ranked 10th in 2013, the first time the TNT analyst released his list.
To be clear, this is not a predicted order of finish. It’s more of “an educated guess, weighing the impact both of the draft and free agency,” Aldridge writes. He also looks at a team’s priorities and continuity.
Here’s what he had to say about the Kings’ offseason.
“A lot of new faces in Sac going forward, but most of them are pretty good,” Aldridge wrote on NBA.com. “The Kings finally look like they’ve solved their point guard dilemma with (De’Aaron) Fox, who looks like he wants to be there, and with (George) Hill ... He’s still a solid point and will be a great mentor for Fox.”
Despite the high ranking, Aldridge isn’t ready to call the Kings a postseason team.
“They’re still too young to compete every night or probably make the playoffs, but they’re most decidedly, after a long, long time, going in the right direction,” he wrote.
Golden State, which won its second title in three seasons in June, is ranked No. 1. Indiana ranks last.
