What does a top-10 offseason mean for Kings? This ranking tries to give perspective.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:53 Kids keep fit with a King Pause 1:35 In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:56 'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' 0:52 Red Museum works to keep impacting Sacramento's art scene 0:37 NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill 2:19 Indian immigrant Baljit Singh taken into custody after reporting to immigration 1:57 Shanahan on Newsom injury: 'We're praying for the best' 1:27 Krispy Kreme’s famous glazed doughnuts to go dark to mark solar eclipse 1:31 Citrus Heights woman recounts tackling and disarming of suspected intruder 0:29 Reuben Foster takes on Carlos Hyde in 49ers practice Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email NBA veterans Vince Carter, Zach Randolph and George Hill say they're honored to be Kings at their introductory press conference Monday in Las Vegas. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

NBA veterans Vince Carter, Zach Randolph and George Hill say they're honored to be Kings at their introductory press conference Monday in Las Vegas. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee