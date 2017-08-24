This is the all-time Kings team as ‘NBA 2K18’ sees it: What would yours be?

Take-Two Interactive has released its All-Time Sacramento Kings team that will be playable in “NBA 2K18.”

Which NBA team boasts the greatest legends of all-time? It’s time to find out, only in #NBA2K18! Pre-order today: https://t.co/LAk0Oo980r pic.twitter.com/PjzFEnXlqp — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 24, 2017

Here are the starters for the virtual team.

Oscar Robinsin (overall rating 97)

Mitch Richmond (94)

Peja Stojakovic (88)

Chris Webber (93)

Jerry Lucas (94)

See any glaring oversights? Big snubs?

DeMarcus Cousins (90) is coming off the bench with Nate Archibald (93).

Rounding out the bench mob are: Mike Bibby (88); Vlade Divac (88); Reggie Theus (85); Jason Williams (84); Antoine Carr (84); Rudy Gay (83); Tyreke Evans (83); and Doug Christie (83).

There’s another interesting feature in “NBA 2K18” - “classic” teams. When the latest installment in the 2K series continues, the 2001-2002 Kings team will be available for players to match against, say, the 2017 Golden State Warriors, as part of 16 “Classic” teams. That was the most winnningest team in Sacramento history, with a 61-21 (.744) record. The squad lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

The new game version will be released Sept. 19 on PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.