More Videos

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:13

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

Pause
The Sacramento Kings are headed for the virtual world in NBA 2K18 2:04

The Sacramento Kings are headed for the virtual world in NBA 2K18

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:13

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 0:39

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning

Black Lives Matter showers baby with gifts 1:19

Black Lives Matter showers baby with gifts

Outside linebacker, guard and cornerback come into play in 49ers preseason 1:34

Outside linebacker, guard and cornerback come into play in 49ers preseason

Meet 25 Sacramento-area high school football senior stars 2:02

Meet 25 Sacramento-area high school football senior stars

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball

Yosemite needs your help conserving its lands 2:53

Yosemite needs your help conserving its lands

  • The Sacramento Kings are headed for the virtual world in NBA 2K18

    Check out the trailer for the new NBA 2K18 game, which will feature the 2001-02 Kings team as one of 16 new "classic teams." The game will be released on Sept. 15.

Check out the trailer for the new NBA 2K18 game, which will feature the 2001-02 Kings team as one of 16 new "classic teams." The game will be released on Sept. 15. 2K Sports
Check out the trailer for the new NBA 2K18 game, which will feature the 2001-02 Kings team as one of 16 new "classic teams." The game will be released on Sept. 15. 2K Sports

Sacramento Kings

This is the all-time Kings team as ‘NBA 2K18’ sees it: What would yours be?

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

August 24, 2017 10:38 AM

Take-Two Interactive has released its All-Time Sacramento Kings team that will be playable in “NBA 2K18.”

Here are the starters for the virtual team.

  • Oscar Robinsin (overall rating 97)
  • Mitch Richmond (94)
  • Peja Stojakovic (88)
  • Chris Webber (93)
  • Jerry Lucas (94)

See any glaring oversights? Big snubs?

DeMarcus Cousins (90) is coming off the bench with Nate Archibald (93).

Rounding out the bench mob are: Mike Bibby (88); Vlade Divac (88); Reggie Theus (85); Jason Williams (84); Antoine Carr (84); Rudy Gay (83); Tyreke Evans (83); and Doug Christie (83).

There’s another interesting feature in “NBA 2K18” - “classic” teams. When the latest installment in the 2K series continues, the 2001-2002 Kings team will be available for players to match against, say, the 2017 Golden State Warriors, as part of 16 “Classic” teams. That was the most winnningest team in Sacramento history, with a 61-21 (.744) record. The squad lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

The new game version will be released Sept. 19 on PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

The Sacramento Kings are headed for the virtual world in NBA 2K18

View More Video