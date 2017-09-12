Gamers who use the Kings on ‘NBA 2K18’ could score some surprising wins

Kings fans who are awaiting this week’s release of a popular video game could be pleasantly surprised.
“NBA 2K18” ranks Sacramento 16th overall, a rating boosted by a high defensive score. The Kings are sixth in defense, trailing five NBA playoff teams from last season.
However, the games creators don’t expect the Kings to score well, ranking them 21st overall.
The Golden State Warriors, who have four All-Stars on the roster and have won two of the last three NBA championships are surprisingly not the top overall team. They rank second in offense, defense and overall rating.
The Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the top spot in all three categories and have the top individual player in forward LeBron James, who has a 97 rating.
For the Kings, point guard George Hill, signed as a free agent, leads the team with an 82 rating. Power forward Zach Randolph, another free agency signing, is second at 80.
The rest of the roster:
77 – De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield.
76 – Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere.
74 – Bogdan Bogdanovic, Vince Carter, Garrett Temple.
73 – Kosta Koufos.
72 – Justin Jackson, Georgios Papagiannis.
70 – Harry Giles, Malachi Richardson.
69 – Frank Mason III.
There are 16 players in the 90s, including NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant (96), NBA MVP Russell Westbrook (94) and DeMarcus Cousins. The former King now with the New Orleans Pelicans scored a 92.
“NBA 2K18” will be released Friday on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.
