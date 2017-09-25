More Videos

1:22 Garrett Temple has mixed feelings about NFL players and owners kneeling

1:43 Catching up with Fox in his new home, he talks about rabid fans, tattoos, Sacramento

1:00 Kings rookies De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson on Houston relief efforts

2:20 New Kings assistant GM Brandon Williams ready to roll

2:04 The Sacramento Kings are headed for the virtual world in NBA 2K18

0:53 Kids keep fit with a King

1:13 Well, Jason March is sold on Jack Cooley. Here's what he has to say

2:27 Justin Jackson plans to work on everything prior to training camp

2:02 De'Aaron Fox: 'None of this matters'

3:07 The Kings lost, but summer coach Jason March is pleased with how the summer has gone

1:26 Justin Jackson scores 25 points as Kings fall to the Mavs