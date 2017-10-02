Kings 106, San Antonio 100 in preseason opener

Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple gets around San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green with a screen from teammate center Kosta Koufos (41) in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard George Hill looks to make a play against the San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter joins teammate during the national anthem before their preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) makes a play against the San Antonio Spurs forward Joffrey Lauvergne (77) in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) calls out a play against the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) gets past San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic talks with San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich share a laugh before their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger calls out a play against the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) looks to make a pass as he drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) drives to the basket as he’s defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) is welcomed on the court during his first NBA game by teammate Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) during their preseason game against Sacramento Kings on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
