Lonzo Ball-De’Aaron Fox matchup on hold again. Why some are questioning Lakers guard

Ready for that De’Aaron Fox-Lonzo Ball matchup? Well, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer.
A sprained ankle will keep Ball out of his second consecutive preseason game, meaning he won’t play Sunday when Ball’s Los Angeles Lakers and Fox’s Kings meet in Las Vegas. ESPN reports that Ball might not play again until the regular season starts. The Lakers’ first game that counts is Oct. 19 against the Clippers.
There are plenty of NBA fans out there who want to see a head-to-head matchup of the two highly drafted point guards, Ball second overall and Fox three picks later. Now it looks like the first opportunity for them to meet won’t come until Nov. 22 at Golden 1 Center.
They were set to meet in a summer league game in July, but Ball was held out with a groin injury. Soon after the news was announced, Fox posted a now-deleted tweet of a face-palm emoji that got Twitter users talking. Many of them conspired that Ball was afraid to play Fox after the new King put up 39 points on Ball and UCLA in March to help Kentucky advance in the NCAA Tournament.
De'Aaron Fox's since-deleted tweet, presumably in reference to no rematch with Ball. pic.twitter.com/tnHVfOxAAw— Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 10, 2017
The Bee’s Jason Jones on Saturday asked Fox about the potential matchup with Ball.
“I’m looking forward to playing all six of our preseason games,” Fox said. “I’m looking forward to playing all 82 of our regular-season games.”
Simply put, Fox isn’t falling for the hype.
Unlike Fox, it looks as if social media users want to talk about it. Here’s a sampling:
