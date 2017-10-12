Meet the 2017-2018 Kings | The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings
Playlist
More Videos
0:44
Couple whose home partially burned saddened for neighbors' losses, but feel fortunate
Pause
0:38
Survivor cat rescued by PG&E worker among wine country fire devastation
1:30
Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above
0:47
See Santa Rosa before and after the fire
1:42
'He is probably our most skilled person on the field': Hai Okenfuss and his family
1:22
Jerry Brown: 'We haven't seen anything like this in Northern California'
1:34
Will Hyde bounce back? Is Kittle an answer to red-zone woes? 49ers to watch in Week 6
1:11
Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera
0:32
Watch fire helicopters in action in Santa Rosa
2:07
Here's what you need to know about smoke, air quality and wind today
Video Link
copy
Embed Code
copy
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Meet the 2017-2018 Kings
With a roster full of rookies this season, here's an introduction to your 2017-2018 Kings players.
Meet the 2017-2018 Kings
Oct 12, 2017
With a roster full of rookies this season, here's an introduction to your 2017-2018 Kings players.
Emily Zentner & Jason Jones
More Videos
2:30
Meet the 2017-2018 Kings
2:27
Turnovers and defense are problems in preseason loss at Clippers
1:30
Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers
2:22
Vince Carter: 'Consistency is our key right now'
2:23
Dave Joerger likes the defense in Kings' 'slobberknocker' preseason loss to Lakers
1:12
De'Aaron Fox will be 'all right' after leaving loss to Lakers with bruised lower back
1:43
De'Aaron Fox sees there is a 'learning curve' for the Kings
1:47
Joerger says young Kings have to get 'bigger, stronger, older'
2:07
De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA
2:06
Kings rookie Justin Jackson on training camp and working with Vince Carter
1:56
Vince Carter on working with rookies
1:22
Garrett Temple has mixed feelings about NFL players and owners kneeling
More Videos
