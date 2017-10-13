Former Philadelphia 76ers star Darryl Dawkins receives a tribute before an NBA Global basketball game in Bilbao, Spain. Dawkins, who died in 2015, was known as “Chocolate Thunder” for his powerful dunks that left some glass backboards in shards.
Former Philadelphia 76ers star Darryl Dawkins receives a tribute before an NBA Global basketball game in Bilbao, Spain. Dawkins, who died in 2015, was known as "Chocolate Thunder" for his powerful dunks that left some glass backboards in shards. Alvaro Barrientos Associated Press file

Sacramento Kings

Why some former Kings were well-versed in ‘Chocolate Thunder’

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

October 13, 2017 6:26 PM

The Philadelphia 76ers on Friday are playing their preseason finale in Kansas City, serving as the host team against the Miami Heat.

The city hasn’t been the home of an NBA franchise since the Kings moved to Sacramento for the 1985-86 season, but a former 76ers player once made some big-time noise there that likely hasn’t been forgotten.

In a game against the Kings on Nov. 13, 1979, Darryl Dawkins broke the backboard with a dunk that sent forward Bill Robinzine looking for cover.

It was the first of two broken backboards that season for Dawkins, who would later be given the nickname “Chocolate Thunder” by superstar musician Stevie Wonder due to his assault on NBA backboards. The league later began using breakaway rims to help against the shattering of the glass backboards, and also said players who broke them would be fined and suspended.

Dawkins died in Allentown, Pa., on Aug. 27, 2015, at the age of 58. However, it’s safe to say that the legacy he left with his shattered backboards will live forever.

