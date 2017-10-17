Double-double diss: Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox fries In-N-Out, creates online stir

Sacramento Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox called In-N-Out Burger “not good” and “overrated” in an interview published Monday, causing an online stir ahead of the team’s regular-season opener.

In a Q&A with Rolling Stone, Fox touched on his roots in New Orleans and Houston, love of video games and plans to continue his college education. But when the interviewer asked his opinion on a certain California fast food chain, the rookie didn’t hold back.

“In-N-Out is not good,” Fox said. “Their burgers are overrated. They're OK … people always say, you haven't tried this. You haven’t tried that. I’m like, ‘Yeah, I looked up the secret menu. I've tried it all. It's just not good.’

“My fans know I keep it real. I’ve told so many people I hate In-N-Out, it’s funny. Now everyone can read about it.”

Fox later tweeted a screenshot of the Q&A with the caption “sorry not sorry” and a shrugging emoji.

The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft, who said he prefers eating at Wendy’s, Chick-Fil-A, Shake Shack and Los-Angeles based Fat Burger, averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 assists in three preseason games before bruising his lower back. He’ll be active for the Kings’ season opener Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center.