Sacramento Kings 100, Houston Rockets 105 at Golden 1 Center

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, front, is fouled as he drives to the basket by Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) in the Kings’ season opener on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) goes to the basket against Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, who blocked his shot, on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) goes to the basket against Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is fouled by Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) as he drives to the basket on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox makes a basket against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter speaks to the crowd before Wednesday night’s season home opener against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Oak Ridge High School graduate Ryan Anderson, left, locks arms with teammate James Harden and other members of the Houston Rockets during the playing of the national anthem on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center before the season home opener between the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets.
Sacramento Kings’ De'Aaron Fox grabs a loose ball from Ryan Anderson of the Houston Rockets in the second quarter of the season opener on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive and daughter Anjali World are photographed with Lil Jon courtside as the Sacramento Kings host the Houston Rockets in the season opener on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Malachi Richardson looks up at the scoreboard with seconds remaining in the second quarter of the season opener on Wednesday.
Sacramento Kings coach David Joerger reacts to his team being down against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard George Hill (3) hits a large cowbell leading to the court at Golden 1 Center as the Sacramento Kings play their season opener against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) welcomes fans to the season opener against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) is fouled as he attempts to control the ball by Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (4) in their season opener on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) comes down with the defensive rebound against Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario (42) and Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) locks arms with teammates during the national anthem on Wednesday.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) locks arms with teammates during the national anthem.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg shakes hands with Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive before the Kings season opener against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox warms up before the season opener against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Sacramento Kings fans react during the game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) looks on as several players converge in the key during the game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson looks up after he hit a 3-point basket against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
