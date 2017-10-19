Confused by costly late foul on Kings? Why the NBA says it was a bad call

A foul call that came after a lengthy review left many Kings fans scratching their heads.
The NBA agrees with those fans.
The league’s Last Two Minute Report released Thursday states Kings guard George Hill didn’t commit a foul on Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon late in the fourth quarter.
With 26 seconds left in the game, Hill made the second of two free throws, giving Houston the ball on the baseline with a 98-95 lead. On the ensuing inbound pass, Hill appears to disrupt Gordon, who is the last player to touch the ball before it goes out of bounds. An official in front of the play immediately rules possession to the Kings.
However, the play is reviewed and when officials are done, Hill is charged with a foul on Gordon, who drains two free throws to give Houston a 100-95 lead.
“Hill makes marginal contact with Gordon that does not affect his SQBR (speed, quickness, balance, rhythm) or his ability to control the ball,” the NBA’s report states, adding that the call is incorrect.
While there’s no guarantee the Kings would have tied the score if correctly given possession, some fans were clearly not happy with the call reversal.
You can look at a replay and call a foul?? Wow. That was the biggest BS I’ve seen in a long time— Some Guy (@TitansFanatic9) October 19, 2017
Y'all lost on some bs. Team has to capitalize on turnovers but regardless. Terrible call by the refs tonight smh.— DUNC (@ddsinyourface) October 19, 2017
@SacramentoKings looking good! Too bad the game ended with a terrible call by the refs. Looking forward this season! #SacramentoProud— Orkestratedbeatz (@OrkestratedBTZ) October 19, 2017
Even with the league stating the call was wrong, the outcome does not change. The Kings (0-1) have to move on and will look to do so Friday, when they travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks (0-1).
Comments