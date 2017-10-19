Kings guard George Hill, right, was called for a foul after a review late in the fourth quarter of a home loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. An NBA report Thursday states the foul call was incorrect.
Kings guard George Hill, right, was called for a foul after a review late in the fourth quarter of a home loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. An NBA report Thursday states the foul call was incorrect. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Sacramento Kings

Confused by costly late foul on Kings? Why the NBA says it was a bad call

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

October 19, 2017 4:26 PM

A foul call that came after a lengthy review left many Kings fans scratching their heads.

The NBA agrees with those fans.

The league’s Last Two Minute Report released Thursday states Kings guard George Hill didn’t commit a foul on Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon late in the fourth quarter.

With 26 seconds left in the game, Hill made the second of two free throws, giving Houston the ball on the baseline with a 98-95 lead. On the ensuing inbound pass, Hill appears to disrupt Gordon, who is the last player to touch the ball before it goes out of bounds. An official in front of the play immediately rules possession to the Kings.

However, the play is reviewed and when officials are done, Hill is charged with a foul on Gordon, who drains two free throws to give Houston a 100-95 lead.

“Hill makes marginal contact with Gordon that does not affect his SQBR (speed, quickness, balance, rhythm) or his ability to control the ball,” the NBA’s report states, adding that the call is incorrect.

While there’s no guarantee the Kings would have tied the score if correctly given possession, some fans were clearly not happy with the call reversal.

Even with the league stating the call was wrong, the outcome does not change. The Kings (0-1) have to move on and will look to do so Friday, when they travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks (0-1).

