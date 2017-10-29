Washington Wizards 110, Kings 83 at Golden 1 Center

Kings guard Frank Mason III attempts to control the ball against Washington Wizards guard Tim Frazier (8) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein goes to the basket against the Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic celebrates a 3-point basket against the Washington Wizards at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) loses the ball against the Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks (20) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Kings forward Skal Labissiere is introduced against the Washington Wizards at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Kings guard Frank Mason III fights for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Tim Frazier at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Kings guard Frank Mason III goes to the basket against the Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Kings forward Skal Labissiere fights for control of the ball against the Washington Wizards at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein is fouled by Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Kings starters center Willie Cauley-Stein (00), guard De'Aaron Fox (5), guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) and forward Skal Labissiere (7) watch the big screen before their introduction against the Washington Wizards at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Kings head coach Dave Joerger calls a timeout as his team trails against the Washington Wizards at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks and Kings coach Dave Joerger talk before their game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee