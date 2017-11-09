Kings assign Papagiannis to the Reno Bighorns

The Kings assigned center Georgios Papagiannis to the their G-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, Thursday.
The third-year center has appeared in two games this season for a total of 12 minutes, tallying four points, two rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot.
The Kings start Willie Cauley-Stein at center and can also use Kosta Koufos and Zach Randolph there, so Papagiannis’ best option for playing time is with Reno.
The Bighorns host the Austin Spurs in their home opener Friday at the Reno Events Center.
▪ Vince Carter (illness) is questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
