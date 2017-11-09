Sacramento Kings 109, Philadelphia 76ers 108

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) goes behind the back while guarded by Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) in the first quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson (25) hits a three point basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Justin Anderson (1) in the first half.
Jose Luis Villegas
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) fouls Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) as he attempts a shot in the first quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) loses control of the ball as he's double teamed by Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) in the first half.
Jose Luis Villegas
Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons is found by Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) as he converts a jump shot in the first quarter on Thursday, November 9, 2017 as the Sacramento Kings hosted the Philadelphia 76ers at the Golden 1 Center
José Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) as he drives to the basket in the second quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) gets away with a hand to the face of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) as they battle for a loose ball in the second quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) has his shot blocked by Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) in the second quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is embraced by teammate Garrett Temple (17) following the Kings 109-108 victory on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson (25) defends Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) in the fourth quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) blocks the shot of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) late in the fourth quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) defends the final shot of the game put up by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) at the end of regulation.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson (25) puts up a runner for two points in the fourth quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) ties up Philadelphia 76ers guard Justin Anderson (1) for a jump ball in the second half.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings guard Malachi Richardson (23) runs into Philadelphia 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) as he drives to the basket in the third quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles (20) watches the game from the bench in the first half.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger reacts to a non-call in the fourth quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) is fouled as he flies past Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) and center Joel Embiid (21) in the fourth quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and guard Buddy Hield (24) talk things over before the start of play in the third quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) pops in for a selfie with recruiters Brandon Mincey and Kenneth Green.
Jose Luis Villegas
Mark Wirth, U.S. Air Force veteran, his wife Emily, daughter Natalie, and son Troy look up at the big screen and realize they were selected to receive a home from local nonprofit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento. The couple are the first ever recipient from the Veteran Home Build Project.
Jose Luis Villegas