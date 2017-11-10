Former Kings guard Fredette shoves Stephon Marbury, scores 54 during game in China

Tempers flared between former NBA players Jimmer Fredette and Stephon Marbury on Friday, as the pair had to be separated by a referee during a Chinese Basketball Association game played Friday in Shanghai.
Video shows Fredette, a dominant scorer at BYU and first-round draft pick who struggled during his 2011-14 tenure with the Kings, shoving Marbury after having the ball poked away by the 13-year NBA veteran, ESPN reported.
The two squared up face-to-face and exchanged words for several moments before being separated.
Recapping the incident with alternate angles and freeze-frames, SBNation deemed Marbury’s steal a clean one, and said he “walked Fredette down like prey” following the shove.
“Haha, he forgot what an NBA steal felt like,” Marbury told ESPN after the game. “That’s how we played in ’96 and for sure in Coney Island.” Both Marbury and Fredette grew up in New York.
Fredette did not comment to media on the altercation after the game.
Neither player was ejected, and Fredette ended the game with a triple-double – 54 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 123-119 overtime win for Shanghai over Beikong, ESPN reported. Marbury scored 4 points. Fredette’s explosive performance came a day after he posted 50 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists during a win against Sichuan.
Sacramento bought out Fredette’s contract in February 2014. He averaged 5.9 points in 41 games with the Kings that year.
Fredette last played in the NBA in 2016 for the New York Knicks before joining the Shanghai Sharks the following offseason. He was named the CBA’s International Season MVP for the 2016-17 season, a campaign that included a 73-point game.
Comments