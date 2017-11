More Videos

0:36 Garrett Temple on African American History museum visit: 'It made me speechless'

0:49 Skal Labissiere on his minutes decreasing: 'I'm going to be happy for my teammates'

1:33 Skal Labissiere: 'Shots were not falling like they're supposed to'

1:46 'It's a fun time': Kings head coach Dave Joerger previews Kings vs. 76ers

0:39 Kings veteran Zach Randolph talks about getting physical

2:40 Dave Joerger sees improvement during Kings' rough start to the season

2:58 De'Aaron Fox: 'We're trying to turn this around.'

2:10 Detroit game is 'great experience' for rookies Fox and Mason, says Dave Joerger

2:11 Starting or not, De'Aaron Fox says his approach is the same

3:03 Buddy Hield looks to break out of his shooting slump as a reserve

1:07 De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line