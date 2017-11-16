Kings rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox is a gamer, both on the basketball court and with the controller. He launched a YouTube channel Thursday dedicated largely to video games.
Kings rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox is a gamer, both on the basketball court and with the controller. He launched a YouTube channel Thursday dedicated largely to video games. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox is a gamer, both on the basketball court and with the controller. He launched a YouTube channel Thursday dedicated largely to video games. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Sacramento Kings

Want to play video games with De’Aaron Fox? His YouTube channel explains how you can

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

November 16, 2017 04:29 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

De’Aaron Fox has a new way to swipe your attention.

The Kings’ rookie point guard started a YouTube channel Thursday under the username swipathefox, which he also uses on other social media platforms.

While his profession is basketball, his page shows his love for video games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his intro video, he discusses the video games he likes to play (“NBA 2K18” among them) and even offers to play with some of his fans.

He prefers PlayStation 4 but says he also has a PC and Xbox One, so he’s open to getting on any title his fans request.

On his channel, he shares videos related to video games, highlights from NBA and high school basketball, and his brand and media partnerships.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'We were awful tonight as a team. As individuals we were awful.'

    After a huge loss to Atlanta, Kings point guard George Hill says the fans deserve better.

'We were awful tonight as a team. As individuals we were awful.'

'We were awful tonight as a team. As individuals we were awful.' 1:51

'We were awful tonight as a team. As individuals we were awful.'
'Losing is one thing, but we have to do a much better job of competing' 1:09

'Losing is one thing, but we have to do a much better job of competing'

George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington 3:53

George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington

View More Video