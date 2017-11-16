Want to play video games with De’Aaron Fox? His YouTube channel explains how you can

De’Aaron Fox has a new way to swipe your attention.

The Kings’ rookie point guard started a YouTube channel Thursday under the username swipathefox, which he also uses on other social media platforms.

While his profession is basketball, his page shows his love for video games.

In his intro video, he discusses the video games he likes to play (“NBA 2K18” among them) and even offers to play with some of his fans.

He prefers PlayStation 4 but says he also has a PC and Xbox One, so he’s open to getting on any title his fans request.

On his channel, he shares videos related to video games, highlights from NBA and high school basketball, and his brand and media partnerships.