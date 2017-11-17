Sacramento Kings 86, Portland Trail Blazers 82

Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) gets a pass from guard De'Aaron Fox (5) against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27).
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) celebrates his team’s lead and eventual victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, November 17.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) celebrates the Kings 86-82 victory against Portland, as teammate Willie Cauley-Stein (00) follows with the ball.
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) drives to the basket against Portland forward Ed Davis (17).
Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) controls the ball in front of Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27).
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) attempts to steal the ball against Portland guard Damian Lillard (0).
Sacramento Kings guard George Hill (3) drives to the basket.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0).
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) goes up for a shot against Portland guard CJ McCollum (3).
Kings head coach David Joerger on the sideline.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is introduced.
Kings guard George Hill (3) celebrates a three point shot.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) steals the ball from Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0).
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger talk before the game.
Sacramento guard Garrett Temple (17) is fouled as he goes to the basket against Portland forward Maurice Harkless (4).
