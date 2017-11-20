Denver Nuggets 114, Sacramento Kings 98

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) celebrates a basket against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) looks to make a pass against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, right, makes a basket against the Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) moves out of the key as he's defended by the Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard George Hill (3) shoots and misses the last shot at the half against the Denver Nuggets forward Juan Hernangomez (41) at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (35) at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) makes a pass to teammate Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) against the Denver Nuggets forward Trey Lyles (7) at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard George Hill (3) steals the ball against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) makes a shot against the Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay (0) at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger watches his team on the floor against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) fights for control of the ball against the Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee (24) at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) blocks a shot against the Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac watches his team's game against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center on Monday in Sacramento.
