Kings coaches, players help distribute Thanksgiving meals

Sacramento Kings coaches and players on Tuesday distributed Thanksgiving meal kits and meals to area families.

Coaches joined area nonprofits to provide 100 meal kits, groceries and coupons. Families selected from 12 regional schools picked up a warm meal and kits at St. Andrew AME Church Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento, according to a Kings news release.

Following practice, Kings players Skal Labissiere and Garrett Temple, with an assist from Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and a crew of police officers, delivered Thanksgiving meals to families.