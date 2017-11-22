More Videos

  • Sacramento Kings players deliver Thanksgiving meals

    Sacramento Kings coaches and players on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, distributed Thanksgiving meal kits and meals to area families. Coaches joined area nonprofits to provide 100 meal kits, groceries and coupons. Following practice, Kings players Skal Labissiere and Garrett Temple, with an assist from Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and a crew of police officers, delivered Thanksgiving meals to families.

Footage courtesy Sacramento Kings Video edited by David Caraccio