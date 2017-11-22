Sacramento Kings vs. L.A. Lakers at Golden 1 Center

Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez (11).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is followed by Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) is all smiles after a three point basket against the Lakers.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) fights for the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez (11).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) steals the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez (11).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) takes a pass from guard De'Aaron Fox (5) as Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) defends.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com