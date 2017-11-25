L.A. Clippers 97, Sacramento Kings 95 at Golden 1 Center

Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) faces up against Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) goes up against the LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) before he hit the game winner.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) celebrates his tying three point basket with fans. LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) ended up hitting the game winner as the Clippers won 97-95.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) goes to the basket against the LA Clippers forward Wesley Johnson (33).
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) reaches for the ball as LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) calls a time out but the play was called a jump ball as Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) assisted.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) picks up a defensive rebound against the LA Clippers guard C.J. Williams (9).
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) drives under the basket against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) loses the ball against LA Clippers forward Wesley Johnson (33).
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) hits a three point basket to tie the game in the four quarter with 14 seconds left in the game against the LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32).
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) goes to ethics's basket against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) makes a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) post up against the LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) before he hit the game winner.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) blocks a shot by LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25) with help from teammate center Willie Cauley-Stein (00).
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) is fouled by LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32).
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) steals the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) goes to the basket against Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32).
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger moves players against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) is fouled by L.A. Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32).
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) is all smiles as his team leads against the Los Angeles Clippers at the half.
Sacramento Kings guard George Hill (3) scores a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) makes a move as he scores against Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32).
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) goes to the basket against Clippers forward Wesley Johnson (33).
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Clippers.
L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers reacts as his team trail the Sacramento Kings.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) goes to the basket against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) scores a basket against Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32).
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger calls a play against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) is introduced before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) blocks a pass toLA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6).
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is greeted by fans before his team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) loses the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17).
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) gets a hug from a fan before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) is congratulated by teammates forward Zach Randolph (50) and Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) as he scores against the Los Angeles Clippers.
