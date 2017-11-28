Milwaukee Bucks 112, Sacramento Kings 87

Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) drives to the basket.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates a dunk against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo lead the Bucks to a 112-87 victory with a game high 32 points.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dunks against Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings guard George Hill (3) makes a pass to Garrett Temple (17) as he's defended by John Henson (31) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (34).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) has a shot blocked by Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) makes a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against the Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) has the ball stripped by the Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) looks to make a pass.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com