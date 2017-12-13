More Videos

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career 5:09

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career

Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans 2:32

Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans

Catching up with Fox in his new home, he talks about rabid fans, tattoos, Sacramento 1:43

Catching up with Fox in his new home, he talks about rabid fans, tattoos, Sacramento

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers 0:53

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers

World's oldest person turns 117 in Italy 0:32

World's oldest person turns 117 in Italy

Jones wins Alabama Senate race, issues challenge to future colleagues 2:29

Jones wins Alabama Senate race, issues challenge to future colleagues

California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire 1:11

California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 0:56

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction

'One Pill Can Kill': Raising prescription drug awareness 2:51

'One Pill Can Kill': Raising prescription drug awareness

A visual look back at San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee's tenure 0:46

A visual look back at San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee's tenure

Sacramento Kings

Think you know the Kings rookies? Take our quiz and find out

By Jon Schultz

jschultz@sacbee.com

December 13, 2017 03:55 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Kings fans have had a lot of information to digest since their roster overhaul began last season. We’ve learned plenty about the team’s five rookies so far. Have you been able to keep up?

Take our quiz below, and find out where you’d rank on our draft board of the best Kings trivia players. Then share it on Facebook with your friends and lay your claim to bragging rights. Or pretend like this never happened.

(If you can't see the quiz and visited this page from Twitter or by a search engine, open a new browser window and view this story on sacbee.com/kings)

