More Videos

Slamson, Kings Guard members hold half-court shootout 0:37

Slamson, Kings Guard members hold half-court shootout

Pause
'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

Catching up with Fox in his new home, he talks about rabid fans, tattoos, Sacramento 1:43

Catching up with Fox in his new home, he talks about rabid fans, tattoos, Sacramento

Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' 0:27

Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome'

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 0:56

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol 0:33

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

Watch the Thomas Fire burn above Montecito 0:32

Watch the Thomas Fire burn above Montecito

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

Welcome to the new Sacramento Community Center Theater 0:35

Welcome to the new Sacramento Community Center Theater

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

  • 'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

    The critically-acclaimed movie "Lady Bird" gives Sacramento lots of recognizable screen time.

The critically-acclaimed movie "Lady Bird" gives Sacramento lots of recognizable screen time. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee
The critically-acclaimed movie "Lady Bird" gives Sacramento lots of recognizable screen time. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Kings

Kings call out ‘Lady Bird’ for ignoring Lakers series. Production company shoots back

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

December 13, 2017 04:06 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Kings have taken a playful shot toward the critically acclaimed “Lady Bird”

Director Greta Gerwig’s “love letter to Sacramento” is factually flawed, according to a post on the movie’s “goofs” page on IMDb.

In the movie, which is set in Sacramento in 2002, there’s no mention of the Kings’ last NBA Western Conference finals appearance, a seven-game loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 19 of 33 users found this to be interesting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The team offered to help with a rewrite.

A24, the distribution and production company behind “Lady Bird,” explained why a rewrite isn’t necessary.

The movie’s official Twitter account chimed in, congratulating the Kings on their 99-92 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Other goofs pointed out on the page say a 2004 model of a Range Rover is seen in the movie, and there is no Capitol representation.

Despite the discoveries on IMDb, “Lady Bird” set a record for most “fresh” reviews on Rotten Tomatoes until film critic Cole Smithey wrecked the movie’s perfect rating Sunday, calling it “dramatically flat” and adding that “there are dozens of coming-of-age films that far outweigh this light contender.”

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Slamson, Kings Guard members hold half-court shootout 0:37

Slamson, Kings Guard members hold half-court shootout

Pause
'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

Catching up with Fox in his new home, he talks about rabid fans, tattoos, Sacramento 1:43

Catching up with Fox in his new home, he talks about rabid fans, tattoos, Sacramento

Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' 0:27

Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome'

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 0:56

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol 0:33

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

Watch the Thomas Fire burn above Montecito 0:32

Watch the Thomas Fire burn above Montecito

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

Welcome to the new Sacramento Community Center Theater 0:35

Welcome to the new Sacramento Community Center Theater

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

  • Slamson, Kings Guard members hold half-court shootout

    Members of the Kings Guard video gaming crew and Slamson, the Sacramento Kings’ mascot, held a half-court shootout during Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Slamson, Kings Guard members hold half-court shootout

View More Video