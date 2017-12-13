Kings call out ‘Lady Bird’ for ignoring Lakers series. Production company shoots back

The Kings have taken a playful shot toward the critically acclaimed “Lady Bird”

Director Greta Gerwig’s “love letter to Sacramento” is factually flawed, according to a post on the movie’s “goofs” page on IMDb.

In the movie, which is set in Sacramento in 2002, there’s no mention of the Kings’ last NBA Western Conference finals appearance, a seven-game loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 19 of 33 users found this to be interesting.

Need some help on the rewrite @LadyBirdMovie? pic.twitter.com/5m35OvnMqp — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 13, 2017

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The team offered to help with a rewrite.

A24, the distribution and production company behind “Lady Bird,” explained why a rewrite isn’t necessary.

No rewrite necessary guys. 1) Lady Bird was very preoccupied during the month of May (prom, waitlist, graduation).. 2) Greta Gerwig recreated the 1985-Forever mural as it looked in 2002 for ONE b-roll shot pic.twitter.com/30lDuX8brh — A24 (@A24) December 13, 2017

The movie’s official Twitter account chimed in, congratulating the Kings on their 99-92 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Great game last night by the way!! @SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/CuGdYDfwuB — Lady Bird (@LadyBirdMovie) December 13, 2017

Aww thanks Lady Bird! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/PvEwVz6fGG — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 13, 2017

Other goofs pointed out on the page say a 2004 model of a Range Rover is seen in the movie, and there is no Capitol representation.

Despite the discoveries on IMDb, “Lady Bird” set a record for most “fresh” reviews on Rotten Tomatoes until film critic Cole Smithey wrecked the movie’s perfect rating Sunday, calling it “dramatically flat” and adding that “there are dozens of coming-of-age films that far outweigh this light contender.”