See who has more game in shooting battle between Kings Guard members and Slamson

The Kings have a team participating in a gaming league that begins next year.
However, on Tuesday, the king of the jungle showed those players who had the most game.
At halftime of the Kings’ game against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center, members of the Kings Guard – a group of video game players set to compete in the inaugural NBA 2K League – had a half-court shootout with Slamson, the Kings’ mascot.
The players – who can be found on Instagram under the names cameronjbedford, iamkrislondon and jesser – each took their shots and came up empty.
Then Slamson stepped up, measured his shot and released.
Nothing but net.
Maybe this further validates why lions are known by such a royal title.
Still, even though the Kings Guard players struggled with their shots, they are no slouches in terms of popularity. They have combined for more than 600,000 followers on Instagram.
The NBA 2K League debuts in May. To see more, visit kingsguard.gg.
