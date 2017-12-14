Video game leaks Nike City jerseys. See how the Kings’ version looks

It appears a video game has leaked the designs for Nike’s “City” NBA jerseys.
According to reports by Sports Illustrated and SB Nation, the specialized City jerseys – one of four versions for each team, the others being Association, Icon and Statement – were found on “NBA 2K18” and the images were featured in an article by SportsLogos.net.
The jerseys could be seen briefly on the game before an update hid them again, according to the SportsLogos story. All but two of the jerseys – the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors – were captured by Conrad Burry of SportsLogos.net before the update.
The Kings’ City jersey is mostly the light blue color the team wore when it first moved to Sacramento from Kansas City, with white at the top. It has the team’s more recent lion-and-basketball logo featured prominently in the center, with the player number below.
The Kings released their black Statement jerseys during Sunday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. More information on the Kings’ Nike jerseys can be found here.
It’s unclear when the City jerseys were supposed to be released, but they were the only of the four designs that hadn’t been seen yet. Until now.
