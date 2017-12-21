How you can help send Kings players to 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Want to help your favorite Kings player make it to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles? You can now take your shot.
Early voting for the 2018 game opened Thursday.
#NBAAllStar Voting is exclusively LIVE on https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW and the #NBA app!— NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2017
VOTE NOW: https://t.co/sutUYtb8rC@Twitter voting tips off 12/25* pic.twitter.com/CDRkPS1dJA
Ballots can be cast via the NBA mobile app or at NBA.com. See here for rules on voting. Full voting tips off on Christmas Day at 8 a.m. PST.
Never miss a local story.
In a talented Western Conference that boasts such players as Golden State’s All-Star quartet of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, Houston’s James Harden, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook and even former Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins, now in New Orleans, the odds are against a Kings player making the game. However, the starting lineup is chosen by fans, so anything can happen.
The Kings have had an All-Star the past three seasons, sending Cousins as a reserve each time. Now with the Pelicans, his appearances trail just Chris Webber (four) and 1995 All-Star MVP Mitch Richmond (six) for most in the team’s Sacramento era. Other Kings players to make the game since the team moved from Kansas City are Peja Stojakovic (three), Brad Miller (one) and current team general manager Vlade Divac (one).
Current Kings veterans Zach Randolph and Vince Carter have been All-Stars in their career. Randolph, who leads the team in scoring (15.9) and rebounds (7.0) has two appearances, the last coming in 2013 with Memphis. Carter has earned the honor eight times, all with Toronto or the then-New Jersey Nets, but none since 2007.
The 67th NBA All-Star Game will be played at Staples Center, home of the L.A. Clippers and Lakers, on Feb. 18 and televised on TNT.
Comments