San Antonio Spurs 108, Sacramento Kings 99

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts to three point basket with teammate Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) against the San Antonio Spurs.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) celebrates a three point basket against the San Antonio Spurs.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) hits a three point basket against the San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) runs the ball down the court after a turnover by the Sacramento Kings.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) gets a screen from teammate Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) as he's defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts to stepping out of bounds against the San Antonio Spurs.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) chases the ball after he blocked a shot from Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) as guard Frank Mason III (10) follows.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Injured Sacramento Kings player De'Aaron Fox walks off the court after the first half against the San Antonio Spurs.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) steals the ball from the San Antonio Spurs.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) goes to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) bats the ball away from the Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) as Rudy Gay (22) helps.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) finishes a three point play against the San Antonio Spurs.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) waits for play to resume after a time out against the Sacramento Kings.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) after the Spurs 108-99 victory on Saturday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) goes to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard George Hill (3) keeps his eye on the ball as he's defended by the San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger reacts to a foul call against his team as they trail the San Antonio Spurs.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) looks to make a play against the San Antonio Spurs.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com