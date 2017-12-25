Kings offer fans a blast from the past as tribute to their 1985 arrival in this city

When the Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985, they had a much different look than the purple and black they’re known for today.
The team will pay tribute to their original color scheme in this city with a new court.
Kings Reveal City Edition Court » https://t.co/QDuGEMWQ3p pic.twitter.com/zrhB4ngWgF— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 25, 2017
The Kings on Monday released an image of the court that will coincide with their Nike “City Edition” jerseys. A possible image of those uniforms was leaked by the video game “NBA 2K18” earlier this month.
The court’s dominant color will be the baby blue with red trim that the Kings wore during their first four seasons in Sacramento after spending the previous 13 seasons in Kansas City (including splitting the first three of those in Omaha).
More information about the court, which will be the Kings’ third design this season, can be found on the team’s website.
