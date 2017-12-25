Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein wears the team’s retro uniform during a game in 2015. The color scheme is what the Kings wore when they moved to Sacramento in 1985.
Sacramento Kings

Kings offer fans a blast from the past as tribute to their 1985 arrival in this city

By Noel Harris

December 25, 2017 02:04 PM

When the Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985, they had a much different look than the purple and black they’re known for today.

The team will pay tribute to their original color scheme in this city with a new court.

The Kings on Monday released an image of the court that will coincide with their Nike “City Edition” jerseys. A possible image of those uniforms was leaked by the video game “NBA 2K18” earlier this month.

The court’s dominant color will be the baby blue with red trim that the Kings wore during their first four seasons in Sacramento after spending the previous 13 seasons in Kansas City (including splitting the first three of those in Omaha).

More information about the court, which will be the Kings’ third design this season, can be found on the team’s website.

