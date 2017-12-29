Phoenix Suns 111, Sacramento Kings 101, Friday at Golden 1 Center

Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) drives to the basket during the game against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) drives to the basket during the game against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) follows through on a dunk during the game against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) looks to make the rebound during the game against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) talks to Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson (20) about a foul call against him on Friday.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) looks to pass the ball as he's defended by Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson (20) on Friday.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) hits a three pointer against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) shoots basket against the Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) on Friday.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) waits to enter the game against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) walks off the court during the game against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) gets to the basket against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) attempts to control the ball as he's defended by Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) and forward Marquese Chriss (0) on Friday.
Sacramento Kings guard George Hill (3) gets help from teammate Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) during the game against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) runs down the court after he hit a basket against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) after he hits three point basket against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) looks for an open teammate as he's defended by the Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis (8) on Friday.
Sacramento Kings players huddle before the game against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) defends Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren (12) as he drives to the basket on Friday.
Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan (2) is defended under the basket by Sacramento Kings guard George Hill (3) and center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) on Friday.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) defends Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson (20) as he drives to the basket on Friday.
Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis (8) scores a basket against the Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) on Friday.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) takes the steal during the game against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) steals the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) on Friday.
Sacramento Kings guard George Hill (3) talks with Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger during the game against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) fouls Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) on Friday.
Sacramento Kings Skal Labissiere (7) and Zach Randolph (50) defend Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis (8) as drives to the basket on Friday.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) walks off the court after the Kings 111-101 loss in the game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is celebrated by teammates as he helped keep the game against the Sacramento Kings out of reach as they won 111-101 on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger exhales as the game gets out of reach against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) and teammate Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) watch the ball get away after Phoenix Suns guard Troy Daniels (30) made a pass on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) drives down the court during the game against Suns guard Isaiah Canaan (2) on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) strips the ball from Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (21) on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) walks off the court as he's replaced by Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (21) shoots a basket against the Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) defends the ball against Sacramento Kings guard George Hill (3) and forward Zach Randolph (50) on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) fights for the ball against the Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard George Hill (3) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) is fouled as he pivots by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) gestures during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guards Frank Mason III (10) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) talk during a free throw during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) celebrates a three point basket during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) drives to the basket during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) celebrates a three point basket during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) drives to the basket against the Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (21) on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger reacts to a play that he thought was a foul during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) picks up a rebound during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center.
