Charlotte Hornets 131, Sacramento Kings 111

Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) defends Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard (12).
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard (12) beats Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) to the ball at the beginning of the game.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15).
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends the Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb (3).
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) makes his way to defend against the Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15).
Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) is congratulated after he hit a three point basket.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) holds his leg after he landed hard on a layup.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) picks up a rebound.
Kings guard George Hill (3) drives to the basket.
Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets.
Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) attempts to strip the ball from Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14).
Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) fights for the ball against the Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15).
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard (12) defends Kings forward Zach Randolph (50).
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15).
