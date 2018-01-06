Sacramento Kings 106, Denver Nuggets 98

Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) finishes a dunk against the Nuggets.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) scrambles for the ball against the Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14).
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) celebrates a three point basket against Denver.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) follows through after a block of a shot by Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5).
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27).
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) scores a basket against the Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15).
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) celebrates a basket against the Nuggets.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) goes to the basket before he's fouled by Denver Nuggets forward Trey Lyles (7).
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) calls out a play to guard Vince Carter (15).
Kings guard Vince Carter (15) shoots a 3-pointer against Denver Nuggets forward Trey Lyles (7) on Saturday, Jan. 6, at Golden 1 Center.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) loses the ball to the sideline against the Nuggets.
Kings guard Vince Carter (15) fouls Denver Nuggets forward Trey Lyles (7).
