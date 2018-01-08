San Antonio Spurs 107, Kings 100 at Golden 1 Center

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) passes the ball as he's defended by the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans (42) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) strips the ball from San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings guard Vince Carter (15) strips the ball from San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) shoots a basket against San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
San Antonio Spurs guard Brandon Paul (3) goes to the basket against Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) in the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings head coach Dave Joerger looks at the scoreboard during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
A dejected San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) grabs the ball after a basket by the Kings on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) celebrates a 3-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) attempts to control the ball as he's defended by San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans (42) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
The Kings face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) goes for the dunk after a steal against San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans (42) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans (42) hits a 3-pointer against Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Bertans scored 28 points off the bench, including six 3-pointers.
Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) picks up a defensive rebound against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) battles San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) for the ball on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans (42) scores against Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) and teammate Zach Randolph (50) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) congratulates San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans (42) after the Spurs’ 107-100 victory on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) fouls the San Antonio Spurs forward Kyle Anderson (1) as he drives to the basket on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and teammate Garrett Temple (17) fight for the ball against the San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) attempts to control the ball as he's defended by Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans (42) shoots a 3-pointer against Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) looks to make a play against the San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) loses the ball as he's defended by San Antonio Spurs forward Kyle Anderson (1) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) walks off the court after his team’s 107-100 loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Fox turned over the ball four times.
Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) defends San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (11) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) defends San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans (42) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) signs autographs for fans before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
