L.A. Clippers 121, Sacramento Kings 115

Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) travels as he's defended by Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
LA Clippers guard Tyrone Wallace (12) follows thru on a dunk putting the game out of the hands of the Sacramento Kings as his team won 121-115 at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday, January 11, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) drives to the basket.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) drives to the basket against Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) gets the rebound.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) fouls Clippers guard Jawun Evans (1) as he gets help from center Kosta Koufos (41).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) is called for a foul against Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) behind the three point line for a four point play.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) drives to the basket.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) fouls Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) strips the ball from Clippers guard Jawun Evans (1).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guards George Hill (3) and Garrett Temple (17) raise their fists in the air after the National Anthem.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) drives to the basket against Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) follows through on a dunk.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dunks.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) defends Clippers guard Tyrone Wallace (12).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings head coach David Joerger reacts to a steal against center Kosta Koufos (41) that gave the lead for good to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) picks up a defensive rebound.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com