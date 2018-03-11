Will De'Aaron Fox go to El Camino High School's prom?

An El Camino High School junior decided to shoot her shot on Twitter March 7 when she posted a video asking Kings guard De'Aaron Fox to be her date to the school's prom.
Fabiola Figueroa is a longtime admirer of Fox and saw her school's upcoming prom as a chance to meet someone she looks up to. Figueroa told The Bee that Fox first caught her eye when he was playing basketball for the University of Kentucky, and that she vowed to do whatever she could to meet him.
Figueroa tweeted at Fox Wednesday with a hilarious, pun-filled video asking the Kings rookie to come to her prom with her. She tagged Fox and the Kings in the tweet, as well as Kings General Manager Vlade Divac, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, the NBA and, of course, Kings mascot Slamson.
Personally, I'm pulling for Slamson to be the one to get this pair together.
Figueroa's tweet gained the attention of the local media, with Good Day Sacramento airing part of her video Saturday morning and local broadcast journalists like ABC10's Lina Washington and Sean Cunningham tweeting their support.
NBC Sports California's Kings show also played Figueroa's video on their show and tweeted it out, replying to her tweet of thanks with an inspiring GIF.
Radio stations also got in on the fun, with iHeart Radio and KFBK sharing the tweet on their sites.
"The insane social response from the media and all of the Kings fans has been a complete dream!" Figueroa said in an email interview. "Going into this I did not think I would get this much support and I was at loss for words because of it. I appreciate all the support I’ve been getting and how they’re helping turn my dream into reality!"
Fox agreed accepted a fan's prom invite last year, according to For the Win. Fan Kendall Brown asked the then-University of Kentucky Wildcats player to her prom in April 2017 in person after a previous attempt at tweeting the invite failed.
The ball is in your court now, De'Aaron Fox. The prom is April 7.
