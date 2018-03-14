Kings 123, Heat 117 OT

Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson (25) celebrates a three point basket against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings guard Vince Carter (15) celebrates a three point basket against the Miami Heat.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) attempts to regain control of the ball.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against Heat guard Goran Dragic (7).
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) steals the ball from Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) in the second quarter.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) is fouled by Miami forward James Johnson (16).
Kings head coach David Joerger reacts after what he thought was a foul.
Kings forward Garrett Temple (17) looks to steal the ball against Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2).
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) drives to the basket against Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8).
Sacramento guard Frank Mason III (10) is fouled on his way to the basket against Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8).
Kings forward Justin Jackson (25) shoots.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) scores.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) celebrates a three point basket to help seal the Kings overtime 123-119 win against the Miami Heat.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) hits a buzzer beater to tie the game against the Miami Heat in regulation.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is congratulated by guard Buddy Hield (24) after hitting the tying shot to take the game into overtime against the Miami Heat at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The Kings won 123-119 in overtime.
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) celebrates a three point basket.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) celebrates a three point basket to help seal the Kings overtime 123-119 win against the Miami Heat at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
