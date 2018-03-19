Detroit Pistons 106, Kings 90 at Golden 1 Center

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) is fouled on his way to the basket by Detroit Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver (43) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) loses the ball against Detroit Pistons forward James Ennis III (33) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) steals the ball against the Detroit Pistons during their game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) fouls Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) fouls Detroit Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver (43) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) protests a foul call to referee James Williams (60) against the Detroit Pistons on during their game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50) talks with teammate De'Aaron Fox (5) during their game against the Detroit Pistons at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) picks up a defensive rebound against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) fights for the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) during their game at Golden 1 Center ion Monday, March 19, 2018.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) fights for the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) dunks after a fast break play against the Detroit Pistons during their game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 19, 2018.
