Will Kings refund your ticket to Thursday's game affected by the protest?

Fans who bought tickets to Thursday's Sacramento Kings game that was affected by a protest outside Golden 1 Center will receive a full refund, the team said in a statement.
"Due to law enforcement being unable to ensure ticketed fans could safely enter the arena, the arena remained closed as tonight’s game proceeded with a delay," the statement said. "In the coming days, guests who purchased tickets for tonight’s game directly through the Sacramento Kings or Ticketmaster will receive detailed instructions to facilitate a full refund."
The Kings tipped off against the Atlanta Hawks about 15 minutes late to sparse attendance inside the arena.
Protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark in south Sacramento formed a human chain around the building before the game.
Never miss a local story.
The team said more information will be available on Kings.com in coming days.
Comments