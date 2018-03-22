Sacramento Kings 105, Atlanta Hawks 90

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) protects the ball as he drives to the basket between three defenders.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and teammate De'Aaron Fox (5) leave the floor during a Hawks timeout.
Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive speaks of Sunday's shooting, following the game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) dunks off a fast break in the fourth quarter.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) scores a basket in the fourth.
Atlanta Hawks guard Josh Magette (11) is trapped by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Kosta Koufos (41).
Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive watches.
Sacramento King Garrett Temple leaves the floor with the Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive following the game.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) hits a teardrop jumper in the second half.
Atlanta Hawks guard Josh Magette (11) saves a ball from going out of bounds as Sacramento Kings forward Bruno Caboclo (22) defends.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) gets up in the air before passing off in the first half.
Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson (25) makes a jumper and is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey (2) in the first half.
Protesters prevented ticket holders from entering the game, leaving many empty seats.
Protesters prevent ticket holders to enter the game.
At 7:10pm, the arena is largely empty, while players remain in the locker room.
A Sacramento Kings employee cries as protesters prevent ticket holders from entering.
Protesters stand outside Golden 1 Center, preventing fans from entering.
