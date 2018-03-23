Kings' Garrett Temple reacts to protest that blocked doors of Golden 1 Center
Demonstrators protesting Sunday's fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, 22, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers prevent several thousand fans from entering Golden 1 Center to attend NBA game
The Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings Monday night at Golden 1 Center 106-90, but not before Vince Carter made fun of Blake Griffin arguing with the referee for an And-1. Watch the video from the courtside seat of kellie_ee .
Sacramento Kings beat writer Jason Jones explains how once the NBA calendar turns to March, winners can become losers. If a team is really committed to realizing its draft lottery goals, here's what they'll do.
Skal Labissier, the Sacramento Kings’ second-year forward, calmly sank a three with 1.6 seconds remaining to give the Kings a 102-99 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings talk about the play and their recent posi
Sacramento Kings players and coaches bowled and played with fans during the Sacramento Kings Foundation Annual bowling tourney to supports their work in sustainability, health, and education programming in the region at Punch Bowl Social Club.
Garrett Temple of the Sacramento Kings talks about why he has been raising his fist over the past couple of months following the playing of the National Anthem. He said he wanted to "honor our people" during Black History Month. Temple said he was