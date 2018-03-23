Kings' Garrett Temple reacts to protest that blocked doors of Golden 1 Center

Demonstrators protesting Sunday's fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, 22, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers prevent several thousand fans from entering Golden 1 Center to attend NBA game
José Luis Villegas
