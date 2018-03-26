See former Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby go unrecognized during street basketball game

SHARE COPY LINK Former Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby went incognito to play a pickup game of "21" against two amateur ballers at a Phoenix, Arizona, Park on a recent Wednesday. It was caught on camera. @bibby_michael via Storyful

Former Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby went incognito to play a pickup game of "21" against two amateur ballers at a Phoenix, Arizona, Park on a recent Wednesday. It was caught on camera. @bibby_michael via Storyful